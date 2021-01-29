AL didn’t want voter turnout, BNP unable, EC silent

There was no dearth of the people in campaigning for the Awami League and BNP mayoral candidates and of the councillor candidates too. However, the voter turnout at the election on the day of voting was sparse. The voter turnout at the Chattogram City Corporation election on 27 January was only 22.52 per cent.

Earlier in 2015, the voter turnout was 47.9 per cent at the Chattogram city election. Activists and supporters of Awami League’s mayoral candidate AJM Nasir allegedly controlled the polling centres during the election.

According to the accounts of Chattogram’s Awami League and BNP leaders, the local Awami League leaders did not want a large number of voters’ presence at the election. That’s why they took over the polling centres from the beginning and controlled the voter turnout.

On the other hand, BNP wanted voters to turn up in large numbers at the centres. However, the party failed to bring the voters to the polling centres.

General voters and representatives of civil society said, law enforcement agencies couldn’t failed to create an environment conducive to voting. The role of the election commission was restricted to rhetoric.