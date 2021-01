AL finalises candidates for 4th phase of municipal elections

Ruling Awami League(AL) has finalised the list of mayoral candidates in the fourth phase of 56 municipality elections to be held on 14 February, reports news agency BSS.

The candidates were finalised after a meeting of AL’s Local Government Representative Nomination Board held at the Gonobhaban with AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The party nominated candidates are: Anjuman Ara Begum in Thakurgaon sadar municipality, Md Mostafizur Rahman in Ranishankail, Md Mofazzal Hossain in Lalmonirhat Municipality, Md Rashedul Islam in Patgram municipality, Md Shahidul Alam Chowdhury of Akkelpur municipality of Joypurhat, Rabeya Sultana of Kalai municipality, Syed Monirul Islam of Shibganj municipality of Chapainawabganj, Md Hafizur Rahman Hafiz in Naohata municipality of Paba upazila of Rajshahi district, Md Oyez Uddin in Godagari,