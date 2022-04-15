Politics

AL hosts iftar for foreign diplomats

Prothom Alo English Desk

The international affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League hosted an iftar on Friday at a hotel in the capital in the honor of foreign diplomats here, reports UNB.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and head of missions including Indian high commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Chinese ambassador Li Jiming, US ambassador Peter Haas, Russian ambassador Aleksandr Mantytsky, Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki, Australian high commissioner Jeremy Bruer Jeremy Bruer, Turkish ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan, German ambassador Achim Tröster, ambassador of Switzerland Nathalie Chuard, charge d'Affaires at European Union embassy and diplomats from Malaysia and Morocco joined.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader attended the iftar as the chief guest.

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam also attended the event while international affairs secretary of AL Shammi Ahmed welcomed the guests.

Central AL leaders, senior journalists, representatives from the international organizations and members of the International Affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League attended the iftar.

