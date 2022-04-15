AL hosts iftar for foreign diplomats

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader attended the iftar as the chief guest.
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud and state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam also attended the event while international affairs secretary of AL Shammi Ahmed welcomed the guests.
Central AL leaders, senior journalists, representatives from the international organizations and members of the International Affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League attended the iftar.