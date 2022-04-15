AL hosts iftar for foreign diplomats

The international affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League hosted an iftar on Friday at a hotel in the capital in the honor of foreign diplomats here, reports UNB.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and head of missions including Indian high commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Chinese ambassador Li Jiming, US ambassador Peter Haas, Russian ambassador Aleksandr Mantytsky, Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki, Australian high commissioner Jeremy Bruer Jeremy Bruer, Turkish ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan, German ambassador Achim Tröster, ambassador of Switzerland Nathalie Chuard, charge d'Affaires at European Union embassy and diplomats from Malaysia and Morocco joined.