AL infighting: Section 144 issued in Fatikchhari

An uneasy calm prevails in the College Road area in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram following the issuance of section 144, prohibiting assembly of five or more people, holding of public meetings, and carrying of firearms, reports UNB.

The local administration issued the section 144 on Friday to avoid imminent clash as two disputing parties of the ruling Awami League -- one led by Nazim Uddin Muhuri, general secretary of upazila Awami League and the other by upazila chairman Abu Tayyab -- announced programmes on the premises of Fatikchhari Government University College and auditorium at the same time.