AL infighting: Section 144 issued in Fatikchhari

Neither of the groups was able to hold their programme on Friday. However, local Chhatra League activists, followers of the upazila chairman, held a press conference briefing on the development.
When contacted, Upazila Awami League publicity secretary Borhan Uddin said, “Upazila Chhatra League announced a three-day programme on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s martyrdom anniversary. Upazila Awami League general secretary Nazim Uddin Muhuri and other leaders were invited. However, a section of the Upazila Mahila League called for a programme at the same venue at the same time under the banner of Awami Paribar.”
Fatikchhari police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Rabiul Islam confirmed the information to the news agency.
“Additional police have been deployed in Fatikchhari and the situation is currently under the control of the law enforcement agencies.”