AL men responsible for price hike of essentials: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, "People belonging to lower and middle classes are hapless today. This government doesn't take anything into their account. Their ministers deliver speeches here and there wearing gorgeous dresses."
'As the price is soaring all over the world, so does our purchasing capacity," Fakhrul quoted the Awami League leaders as saying.
The BNP secretary general said the current finance minister was once involved in sending labour abroad while a former bureaucrat is now the planning minister.
"We have no more words to say. We only want to say, step down right now," Fakhrul added.