AL men responsible for price hike of essentials: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the Awami-League (AL) men are responsible for hiking the prices of essentials.

"You [the government] are stealing, so the price is increasing. Those who are hiking the price are Awami League men", the BNP leader said.

He came up with these remarks while addressing a rally on Friday in front of the National Press club in the capital on Friday, organised by Jatiyatabadi Krisak Dal protesting the price hike.