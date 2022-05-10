AL to face worse consequences than Rajapaksas: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the present Awami League government will end up facing even worse consequences than that of embattled Sri Lanka, reports UNB.

"This government won't take a lesson from the persisting situation in Sri Lanka as they don't know how to take a lesson. They didn't take any lessons over the last 10 years," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Fakhrul also said, "Their (current govt's) condition will be worse than Sri Lanka.

"People (Ruling party men) in Sri Lanka have jumped into the river, but they (AL leaders) will jump into the Bay of Bengal."

On Monday, Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid mass protests at the government's handling of a deepening economic crisis.