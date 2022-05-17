'Allegation of patronising narcotics trade baseless'

Another joint general secretary Abidur Rahman Jahangir claimed, "The Awami League president selected him after carrying out a rigorous scrutiny. The allegation has been made in the report after he was picked for the mayoral race. This allegation is baseless."
It is known that several people shared posts on Facebook over his alleged involvement in drug business just after he was nominated for the mayoral race in the Cumilla City Corporation election.
They attached a drug patrons’ list prepared by the prime minister's office (PMO), which contains the name of Arfanul Haque at the top. The media ran a story over the issue.
When asked, Arfanul Haque Rifat said, "This allegation is baseless. I will file a defamation case in connection with the incident."