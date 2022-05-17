Politics

Arfanul's nomination for Cumilla city polls

'Allegation of patronising narcotics trade baseless'

Staff Correspondent
Cumilla
The Cumilla city Awami League (AL) leaders and activists on Tuesday termed the allegation of patronising narcotics trade brought against the AL nominated mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation election (CCC), Arfanul Haque, Rifat baseless.

They said, "Awami League president Sheikh Hasina picked him up after carrying out a rigorous scrutiny."

While exchanging views with newsmen on Tuesday at around 10:00am at Cumilla Town Hall, the leaders and activists came up with the reactions— a day after a report over Arfanul's alleged involvement in drug business was published in the media.

AL Cumilla city joint secretary Atikullah Khokon said, "The newspaper has run the story [of alleged involvement of Arfanul in drug peddling] after he was nominated for the mayoral post in the election. The allegation is baseless, fabricated. We cannot accept this. Our candidate will lodge a defamation lawsuit against the fabricated report."

Another joint general secretary Abidur Rahman Jahangir claimed, "The Awami League president selected him after carrying out a rigorous scrutiny. The allegation has been made in the report after he was picked for the mayoral race. This allegation is baseless."

It is known that several people shared posts on Facebook over his alleged involvement in drug business just after he was nominated for the mayoral race in the Cumilla City Corporation election.

They attached a drug patrons’ list prepared by the prime minister's office (PMO), which contains the name of Arfanul Haque at the top. The media ran a story over the issue.

When asked, Arfanul Haque Rifat said, "This allegation is baseless. I will file a defamation case in connection with the incident."

