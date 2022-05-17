'Allegation of patronising narcotics trade baseless'

The Cumilla city Awami League (AL) leaders and activists on Tuesday termed the allegation of patronising narcotics trade brought against the AL nominated mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation election (CCC), Arfanul Haque, Rifat baseless.

They said, "Awami League president Sheikh Hasina picked him up after carrying out a rigorous scrutiny."

While exchanging views with newsmen on Tuesday at around 10:00am at Cumilla Town Hall, the leaders and activists came up with the reactions— a day after a report over Arfanul's alleged involvement in drug business was published in the media.

AL Cumilla city joint secretary Atikullah Khokon said, "The newspaper has run the story [of alleged involvement of Arfanul in drug peddling] after he was nominated for the mayoral post in the election. The allegation is baseless, fabricated. We cannot accept this. Our candidate will lodge a defamation lawsuit against the fabricated report."