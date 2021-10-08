AL's rebel candidates won't get party tickets for polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said those who contested in elections defying the party's command in the past will not get the party nomination for any polls at present and in future, reports BSS.

"Punitive actions will also be taken against those who will send or have sent names of intending candidates to the centre for polls by making irregularities," he told a regular press briefing at his official residence in Dhaka.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the party men who will become rebel candidates this time will not get any post or position or party's nomination as well in future.