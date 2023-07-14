Your time’s up, Fakhrul to government

Warning of potential street protests if the government does not comply, he added, "Our leader Tarique Rahman has asked, where will the decision be made?"

At that, the attendees at the rally screamed back in response: "On the streets."

Mirza Fakhrul also called for unity to bring about a change in government.

Addressing the issue of corruption, he said, "The Awami League has dismantled our education system, healthcare system, and justice system. They have ruined our economy and turned it into a haven for illicit gains. Banks have been drained of their resources through looting, with billions being smuggled abroad. Furthermore, they have devised schemes to bring back the smuggled money, offering a two-and-a-half percent incentive."