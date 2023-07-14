Your time’s up, Fakhrul to government

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the resignation of the government, saying that their time in power is up, reports UNB.
"There is no more time. Their time is up. I have made it clear before, and I am saying it again... resign and dissolve parliament like a good boy and form an interim government to oversee elections under a neutral and non-partisan government," he said, while speaking at a brief rally held at Shahid Bulu Stadium in Noakhali on Friday afternoon.
Warning of potential street protests if the government does not comply, he added, "Our leader Tarique Rahman has asked, where will the decision be made?"
At that, the attendees at the rally screamed back in response: "On the streets."
Mirza Fakhrul also called for unity to bring about a change in government.
Addressing the issue of corruption, he said, "The Awami League has dismantled our education system, healthcare system, and justice system. They have ruined our economy and turned it into a haven for illicit gains. Banks have been drained of their resources through looting, with billions being smuggled abroad. Furthermore, they have devised schemes to bring back the smuggled money, offering a two-and-a-half percent incentive."
"It is absurd that they are rewarding thieves with our tax money while deducting from our own pockets. This issue is not exclusive to the BNP; Khaleda Zia, or Tarique Rahman - it is a problem that affects the entire nation. We are facing a crisis of voting rights, jeopardised freedoms, and a crumbling economy," he went on.
Expressing his concern over the prolonged detention of Khaleda Zi, Mirza Fakhrul lamented, "She has been unjustly imprisoned for eight years, despite her unwavering fight for democracy. If elected, we have outlined 31 points to rebuild the nation. Our leader Tarique Rahman has presented us with the vision of a new Bangladesh through these 31 points."
The rally, organised jointly by the BNP's affiliated organisations Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, Sramik Dal, Matsyajibi Dal, Tanti Dal, and JASAS, commenced at 2:30pm before the march through the city streets.
This rally marks the first of several planned events by these five organisations in six district cities across the country.