AL and BNP under pressure despite outward show of strength

BNP has been in an anti-government movement for over a year now, starting in July last year. It has been challenging for BNP to carrying on a street movement for so long, with innumerable leaders and activists of the party, from the centre to the grassroots, facing all sorts of cases. The top leadership of the party feels that the government will now crack down harder on BNP. This has been made even clearer in recent statements made by senior officials of the police and the administration. Keeping this in mind, the party is having to plan the final phases of its movement accordingly, said several senior leaders of BNP.

The ruling party's determination to hold the election by any means is also being felt as a pressure by BNP leaders. They feel that if it is possible for the government to hold a one-sided election, then the government will come down harder on BNP than ever before. BNP's very existence will be threatened them and repression of its leaders and activists around the country will increase manifold.

A leader of the policymaking level in BNP, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that given the government's behaviour and the pressure from leaders and activists of various levels within the party itself, it has become imperative to take the movement to its final phase. They feel that the US visa policy, as well as other initiatives of the West, is assisting them in their movement.

BNP wants to take its movement to fruition as there is no scope to turn back now. Today, 18 October (Wednesday) is the last programme of the present phase of the party's movement. It plans to take up hard-hitting programme from the end of this month. BNP leaders say that they will remain in the streets no matter how difficult the situation may turn. There is no way that they will join any election under the present government. Unless the government makes an announcement to this end, they will not join in any dialogue with the government either.