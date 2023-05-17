People to decide who will come to power, not foreigners: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said only people will decide who would come to the power next, not the foreigners.

“Not the foreigners but the mass people would decide who will rule the country as we believe in peoples power”, he said while paying tributes to the noted actor and freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque, MP, at Central Shahid Minar in the capital on Tuesday.

Referring to prime minister Sheikh Hasina saying that Awami League wants to come to the power in accordance with the mandate of the people, Quader said adding “If the people want, then we will come to the power, otherwise not.” So, there is no reason that she [Sheikh Hasina] has any fear of the foreigners or the local conspirators, he added.