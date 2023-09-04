BNP begging int’l organisations' sympathy in their movement: Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday accused opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP, of creating crises having no capacity of resolving them, reports news agency BSS.
"The Rohingya crisis began during Ziaur Rahman's reign . . . but the outline they now present to resolve the issue is ridiculous; this is rather aimed to deepen the crisis as part of deep rooted conspiracy," he said in a statement.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement responding to the BNP's recent 16-point outline for a permanent solution to the ongoing Rohingya crisis.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury revealed the outlines at a seminar at a city hotel on Sunday.
Claiming that the outline, presented by the BNP, to resolve the Rohingya crisis is a ridiculous one, the AL general secretary insisted the outline is nothing but a part of its deep conspiracy to deteriorate the Rohingya crisis.
During the regime of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, unrest began in the hilly region of the country and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has flown the flag of peace in the troubled hills, he remarked.
Quader said the incumbent government is working under the leadership of successful statesman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
Bangladesh is not a party here; there are only two parties - the Myanmar government and the Rohingya people - to this end, he stated.
Mentioning that Bangladesh government has taken all possible diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing crisis, the road transport and bridges minister said the initiatives that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government has taken to repatriate and rehabilitate the Rohingyas have been lauded at international level.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has been established as a self-respecting state in the world today, he said in the statement.
Apart from achieving unprecedented socioeconomic progress, Bangladesh's success in preventing terrorism and militancy is being considered as an exemplary instance at all levels, Quader said.
Due to the continuous progress and political success of the country, Bangladesh has now been able to reach an important position in the strategic geo-political field, which helps the country consolidate its independence and sovereignty, he said.
Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's journey towards building a developed and prosperous smart Bangladesh will continue, the AL general secretary stressed.
No local and international conspiracy can hinder this progress of Bangladesh, he added.
Taking a dig at the de facto opposition party, Quader said, through their repeated statements BNP leaders have proved that they do not have any political importance among the country's people.
As a political party, BNP has failed to perform the responsibility and sensitivity that it needed to show towards the people in the past and that is why the organising base of BNP's political strength was not established among people, Quader stated in the statement.
Without keeping trust in the people, the BNP leaders are going to their foreign masters time and again to assume the state power in any way, he said.
Slamming the BNP, the minister said the political bankruptcy of BNP has been exposed through its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir begging international organisations' sympathy in their so-called movement.