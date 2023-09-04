BNP begging int’l organisations' sympathy in their movement: Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday accused opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP, of creating crises having no capacity of resolving them, reports news agency BSS.

"The Rohingya crisis began during Ziaur Rahman's reign . . . but the outline they now present to resolve the issue is ridiculous; this is rather aimed to deepen the crisis as part of deep rooted conspiracy," he said in a statement.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement responding to the BNP's recent 16-point outline for a permanent solution to the ongoing Rohingya crisis.