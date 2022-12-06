Denial of failure won’t resolve crisis

Meanwhile, government policymakers blaming only the global situation for this, isn’t right either. The Russia-Ukraine war has increased the prices of fuel oil and imported goods.

However, the fact that we didn’t try to discover newer fields of our own precious energy resource, the natural gas and try to extract that cannot be blamed on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nor any outsider is responsible for the irregularities and chaos running in the country’s banking sector for more than a decade either. The amount of defaulted loans in the country stands at Tk 1.34 trillion, which stood at Tk 220 billion in 2009.

Government banks have gotten into trouble in giving hefty amount of loans under political pressure. On the opposite, private bank owners have been given unfair advantages, by changing their management policies repeatedly. Directors as well as owners of some banks themselves are major loan defaulters.