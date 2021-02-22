Attorney general should resign: BNP

BNP expressed anger and surprise over the appointment of attorney general AM Amin Uddin to the Awami League's (AL) information and research sub-committee.

The party said the appointment of a constitutional office bearer to the ruling party sub-committee is a new episode in the country's history. Undoubtedly, it is an evil attempt to make the office of the top law officer of the state naked.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said this at a press conference held at the party’s chairperson office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

At the press conference, BNP urged the attorney general to resign either from attorney general or sub-committee post to ensure neutrality in judiciary.