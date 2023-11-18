Two JaPa leaders send two separate letters to EC

Internal conflict in Jatiya Party (JaPa) has come to the fore again centering the national election as two factions of the party sent two separate letters to the election commission (EC) in the lead up to the election.
One letter was sent by the party’s chief patron and opposition leader in the parliament Raushan Ershad.
JaPa’s secretary general Mujibul Haque sent the other letter.
In the letter addressed to the chief election commissioner (CEC), Mujibul Haque wrote JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader) will nominate the party’s candidates and assign the party symbols in the next general election since he is in charge.
On the other hand, the letter sent from Raushan Ershad wrote that JaPa has decided to take part in the next general election as a component of Awami League-led Grand Alliance like the party did in the last three elections.
It will only be an electoral alliance and the JaPa’s lawmakers would follow the decision of the party after the election.
The JaPa candidates can contest in the polls either under the party’s electoral symbol ‘plough’ or as a grand alliance candidate.
There is a provision to inform the EC within three days of announcement of election schedule if any particular party wants to take part in election under the symbol of other party which is an alliance partner.
As the polls schedule was declared on Wednesday, today (Saturday) was the deadline to inform the EC about it.
It is also mandatory for the political parties to inform the EC in writing as to who will sign the nomination papers of their candidates.
The EC asked the political parties to inform their decision in this regard within seven days of announcement of polls schedule.
Mujibul Haque sent the letter to EC informing it that GM Quader will nominate the candidates of the party.