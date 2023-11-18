Two JaPa leaders send two separate letters to EC

Internal conflict in Jatiya Party (JaPa) has come to the fore again centering the national election as two factions of the party sent two separate letters to the election commission (EC) in the lead up to the election.

One letter was sent by the party’s chief patron and opposition leader in the parliament Raushan Ershad.

JaPa’s secretary general Mujibul Haque sent the other letter.

In the letter addressed to the chief election commissioner (CEC), Mujibul Haque wrote JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader) will nominate the party’s candidates and assign the party symbols in the next general election since he is in charge.