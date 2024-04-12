BNP does not believe in cocktail parties like Awami League: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir said, Eid means joy and happiness. But there was no happiness for the people because of the spiralling prices of commodities. They could not afford good food. The people are living in much suffering. Today Awami League is looting billions of taka. The joy and happiness of their leaders and activists knows no end. There is corruption being carried out in the name of various projects.

Rizvi said, due to all sorts of mismanagement, even yesterday on the day of Eid, 10 people were killed in road accidents. The rope of a launch tore, leaving five people dead, three of them from one family. These deaths have dampened the joy of Eid. People are dying in fires, drowning in water and being killed in road accidents, but that makes no difference to the bridges minister. The ministers may be quite contended, but the common people know no contentment.