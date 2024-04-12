BNP does not believe in cocktail parties like Awami League: Rizvi
The government has recruited people to count how many iftar parties BNP has had during this holy month of Ramadan, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. He said, BNP believes in hosting iftars to uphold the sanctity of Ramadan. BNP does not believe in cocktail parties like Awami League.
Ruhul Kabir was speaking at a briefing held Friday afternoon at the BNP Naya Paltan office. Speaking at Ganabhaban yesterday, Thursday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had said that BNP hosted 1000 iftar parties during Ramadan.
Ruhul Kabir said, Eid means joy and happiness. But there was no happiness for the people because of the spiralling prices of commodities. They could not afford good food. The people are living in much suffering. Today Awami League is looting billions of taka. The joy and happiness of their leaders and activists knows no end. There is corruption being carried out in the name of various projects.
Rizvi said, due to all sorts of mismanagement, even yesterday on the day of Eid, 10 people were killed in road accidents. The rope of a launch tore, leaving five people dead, three of them from one family. These deaths have dampened the joy of Eid. People are dying in fires, drowning in water and being killed in road accidents, but that makes no difference to the bridges minister. The ministers may be quite contended, but the common people know no contentment.
The people are in a pitiful predicament because of the government's mismanagement, claimed the BNP senior joint secretary. He said that it was as if Dhaka city had become ridden with hellfire. People died in the fire in Bailey Road of the capital, in fires at various factories. This is the government's Eid gift to the people. They are not accountable to the government. They have not been elected with the people's mandate.
BNP will remain on the streets until democracy is restored, Ruhul Kabir said, adding that BNP was a political party that paid attention to people's interests. Despite extreme repression and torture, BNP stood steadfast by the repressed people. BNP would remain on the streets, no matter what torture or threats were unleashed.
Also present at the briefing was member of BNP's national executive committee Abdus Sattar Patwary.