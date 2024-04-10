BNP holds 1100 iftar events to invigorate leaders
BNP had taken up a month-long plan of mass iftar programmes during Ramadan, basically aimed at organising the party's leaders and workers. At the end of the month the leaders feel that these programmes have been effective, both in the religious and the political sense. The iftars held all over the country served to increase communication between the party leaders, activists and supporters and also reactivated them.
Sources within BNP said that a total of 1100 iftar gatherings were held throughout Ramadan in all cities, districts, upazilas and unions. With contributions from the party leaders, activists and well-wishers, most of the iftar programmes were held in open grounds. Other than leaders, activists and well-wishers, these iftar gatherings were also attended by the common supporters and low income people. So in many areas the informal iftars of the leaders and activists became mass iftars.
These programmes even met with obstruction from the law enforcement agencies in some places including Mymensingh town. In 50 iftars, including in the districts and cities, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined as chief guest virtually from London. Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders also attended these programmes.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury sees these iftar events as 'organisational programmes'. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that politics does not necessarily always mean meetings and rallies. Adaptations are made in various circumstances. Mass iftar is a good programme. This presents political statements and activates the leaders and activists too.
Activating the leaders and activists
Concerned leaders say that this initiative was basically taken up during the month of Ramadan when there are no political programmes, in order to stand by the side of the leaders and activists who were weary under the burden of cases and recently released from jail. The aim was to create confidence among the field level leaders and activists who had grown frustrated with the imprisonments and repression during the long movement. The policymaking leaders visited the homes of the leaders and activists who had been released in order to express their empathy to the families. They also provided financial assistance and Eid gifts to the families and relatives of the leaders and activists who were abducted, killed or maimed during the movement.
This programme planned for Ramadan basically aimed at reorganising and reactivating the party men. The policymakers were satisfied with the huge turnout at the iftar events. The open air iftars were particularly significant in Mymensingh, Bogura, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Sylhet, Jhenaidah, Jashore, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar and other districts and upazilas.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP's organising secretary (Mymensingh) Syed Emran Saleh said that 27,000 leaders and workers were arrested during the election. Innumerable leaders and activists were still fugitives, facing thousands of cases. Their personal lives were in shambles. The iftar programmes were get-togethers for the party leaders and activists and served to invigorate them.
Innumerable leaders and workers of the party, including its secretary general, were arrested before the 7 January Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Most of them were released before Ramadan. But after the long anti-government movement failed to meet with success, many of the party men became despondent. At this juncture, BNP took up the strategy of holding iftar events to increase interaction with the leaders and activists. At the same time, all the organisational units distributed iftar and food items among the poor and destitute.
We held iftar parties, mass iftars and also distributed iftar items. We did this spontaneously and successfully with funds provided by the party people. The ruling regime of looters could not do anything near what BNP has done in these bad timesAmir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member, BNP stnading committee
BNP claims success
Several ministers of the government has criticised BNP for lavish iftars during Ramadan and for not standing by the side of the poor. Minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader, speaking at a recent event, said that BNP did not help a single poor person during this Ramadan. They did not distribute iftar. They just held iftar parties with wealthy people in big hotels, while Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina as well as all the leaders and activists of Awami League distributed iftar items all over the country.
BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, however, told Prothom Alo, "We held iftar parties, mass iftars and also distributed iftar items. We did this spontaneously and successfully with funds provided by the party people. The ruling regime of looters could not do anything near what BNP has done in these bad times."