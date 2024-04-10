BNP holds 1100 iftar events to invigorate leaders

Concerned leaders say that this initiative was basically taken up during the month of Ramadan when there are no political programmes, in order to stand by the side of the leaders and activists who were weary under the burden of cases and recently released from jail. The aim was to create confidence among the field level leaders and activists who had grown frustrated with the imprisonments and repression during the long movement. The policymaking leaders visited the homes of the leaders and activists who had been released in order to express their empathy to the families. They also provided financial assistance and Eid gifts to the families and relatives of the leaders and activists who were abducted, killed or maimed during the movement.

This programme planned for Ramadan basically aimed at reorganising and reactivating the party men. The policymakers were satisfied with the huge turnout at the iftar events. The open air iftars were particularly significant in Mymensingh, Bogura, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, Sylhet, Jhenaidah, Jashore, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar and other districts and upazilas.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP's organising secretary (Mymensingh) Syed Emran Saleh said that 27,000 leaders and workers were arrested during the election. Innumerable leaders and activists were still fugitives, facing thousands of cases. Their personal lives were in shambles. The iftar programmes were get-togethers for the party leaders and activists and served to invigorate them.