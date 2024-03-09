BNP’s month-long programme in Ramadan to invigorate leaders-activists

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is taking up month-long programmes throughout Ramadan to boost up its leaders and activists, who are tired of caseloads against them and have been released from prison in recent times.

The party will mainly organise iftar mahfils (party) throughout the month at different levels from centre to union level as part of this. The BNP leaders say the main goal is to enhance contacts with the leaders and activists at grassroots to keep them active.

Several reliable BNP leaders have said countless leaders and activists, including the party secretary general, were imprisoned ahead of the national polls held on 7 January. They are being gradually released from the prison now. However, most of them are in despair after their long anti-government movement went into vain. At the same time, the party doesn’t have that much activity at the field level right now either.