Awami League wants to keep BNP under constant pressure
The ruling Awami League doesn’t see any real threat politically right now after assuming power for the fourth consecutive term. They nevertheless want to keep BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) under pressure.
Although Awami League is aware of its political rivals within the country, they are now more focused on containing the soaring prices of essntials and tackling the economy. Besides, the ruling party also aims at diffusing the tension surrounding the government’s relationship with the West, in particular the US.
Professor Harun-or Rashid, Political analyst
Some of the Awami League policymakers wanted to ban BNP’s politics terming it a ‘terrorist’ party ahead of the 12th general election. However, with the election being held relatively smoothly amidst the boycott from BNP and other opposition parties, the Awami League wants to remain untroubled for the next five years. Therefore, the ruling party leaders are being more focused on tackling the economic challenges and soaring prices of daily essentials, which has been an issue of public discontent for the last one and a half years.
Awami League policymakers don’t think the BNP will be able to put the government under pressure creating a political turmoil any time soon. However, if they pose as any threat to the government, they will be subjected to more pressure taking the advantage of the loads of cases against the BNP leaders. They believe BNP won’t be able to cause any real threat if more of their leaders from different levels, including the top leaders, are convicted.
Already the ruling party has given indications of a tougher stance on BNP even after the elections. The BNP declared ‘black flag processions’ across the country, including Dhaka, on the day of the start of the first session of the new parliament on 30 January. However, they couldn’t hold the programme in some seven places in the capital due to police obstructions.
Most Awami League leaders at a policymaking level, support the idea of keeping the key opposition party under constant pressure when they are not in the parliament. At the same time, they also believe that the BNP at some point will itself fade, being out of power for such a long time.
However, speaking to Prothom Alo, political analyst professor Harun-or-Rashid said Jamaat-e-Islami can get banned as a party of war criminals. But, BNP has the support of a large section of the country’s population. They boycotted the polls whimsically. I don’t think there are any plans to ban them (BNP) even after that. Even if there is, then it should be scrapped. The government should even consider releasing BNP activists who are not involved in sabotage and violence.
Speaking regarding the necessary government actions in this context, Prof Harun-or-Rashid said the government should work on controlling the price hike, restoring order in the finance sector and taking stern action against corruption. The election has ensured the continuity of the democratic processes. There should be efforts to improve it further.
Tarique Rahman bigger threat than BNP
Although the BNP couldn’t facilitate the movement, acting chairperson Tarique Rahman controls everything in the party from London. His control over the party is unacceptable to AL. As a result, the ruling party leaders find it a compulsion to keep the BNP-Jamaat alliance under the leadership of Tarique Rahman out of power at any cost, which also coincides with the interests of neighbouring India.
As a result, Awami League didn’t have to face any serious criticism internationally for holding on to the power, winning polls with or without the BNP.
Despite the pressure from the West this time, India helped Bangladesh in diplomatic terms. They openly supported the government of Bangladesh at the face of the pressure from the West, which was very crucial ahead of the general elections, according to Awami League leaders.
A member of the cabinet says it is important to change the West’s perception about the regime in Bangladesh. At the same time, any failure to contain inflation and to bring balance in foreign transactions may lead to an agitation within the country, which would help the BNP-Jamaat activists in their anti-government movement.
Sources in the Awami League say the new government will continue with the tough stance regarding Tarique Rahman. The BNP leaders known to be loyal and close to Tarique Rahman wouldn’t get any consideration in their cases and sentences. There are also dissent within the BNP itself over the leadership of Tarique Rahman. These BNP leaders are likely to be released from the prison gradually.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a senior Awami League leader said the main reason behind keeping the BNP under pressure for the last 15 years is the leadership of Tarique Rahman. Another reason is BNP’s alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.
He further said the four-party alliance led by the BNP ruined the political balance of the country and initiated a reign of terror with incidents like 21 August grenade attack and rise of militant activities.
Concern over relations with the West
The Awami League was under pressure of losing ties with allies in the West, including the US. The party leaders consider it a big challenge to regain their position in the Western world.
Prothom Alo spoke to four central Awami League leaders and two ministers over the issue. According to them, the Awami League government had more success than the criticism they have been subjected to till 2021.
The Awami League government was considered a ‘miracle’ from the economic point of view. Besides, Sheikh Hasina was considered a brave leader in the fight against terrorism and militancy. However, the situation has changed over the last five years.
The reports of international news media criticising the elections in Bangladesh and the government are a matter of concern. The Awami League government was portrayed as a repressor in the world media ahead of the 12th national polls. There were reports about taking Bangladesh towards a one-party state rule as well. The economic achievements of Bangladesh no longer get much space in world media.
Experimentation with the opposition
Since taking over in 2009, the Awami League has been trying to establish an alternative opponent saying the opposition too must be a pro-liberation force. This plan hasn’t seen any success yet.
The Awami League cornered the Jamaat-e-Islami taking the advantage of the trial of the war criminals and gradually weakened their financial strength. The BNP lost momentum after the anti-government movement in 2013 and boycotting the polls in 2014. Since then, the Awami League has been trying to replace BNP with like-minded parties as opposition.
According to reliable sources in the ruling party, the effort to find an alternative opposition to the BNP will continue.
Speaking regarding this, law minister Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo, “The pro-liberation force might not want to see a party which doesn’t believe in the liberation war and brought ‘razakars’ in the cabinet, as the opposition or the ruling party. This demand of Awami League is natural.”
The Awami League sources say the Awami League has been trying to convince Jatiya Party and its allies in the 14-Party Alliance to take the role of opposition in the parliament. However, the parties didn’t utilise the chance. As a result, the Awami League top leadership is a little annoyed with their allies.
Eminent political analyst and former Dhaka University professor Mahbub Ullah told Prothom Alo, “The ruling party must keep it in mind that they might be the opposition someday as well. They should treat the opposition activists accordingly.”
“Democracy is the rule of majority taking the views of the opposition into consideration. From this point of view, there is no effective or strong opposition in the parliament. So the actual opposition party on the street must be allowed to criticise,” he added.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu