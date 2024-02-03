Awami League wants to keep BNP under constant pressure

Although the BNP couldn’t facilitate the movement, acting chairperson Tarique Rahman controls everything in the party from London. His control over the party is unacceptable to AL. As a result, the ruling party leaders find it a compulsion to keep the BNP-Jamaat alliance under the leadership of Tarique Rahman out of power at any cost, which also coincides with the interests of neighbouring India.

As a result, Awami League didn’t have to face any serious criticism internationally for holding on to the power, winning polls with or without the BNP.

Despite the pressure from the West this time, India helped Bangladesh in diplomatic terms. They openly supported the government of Bangladesh at the face of the pressure from the West, which was very crucial ahead of the general elections, according to Awami League leaders.