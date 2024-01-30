GM Quader doubts ‘flawless’ performance of 12th parliament

Referring to the election results, GM Quader said, “The national parliament serves as the gathering place of all parties and views. Here, the governing party is one side, and the opposition party is the other. As per the post-election count, as many as 75 per cent seats belong to the ruling party, while 21 per cent are independent but mostly aligned with the ruling party. Only 3 to 4 per cent members are from the opposition.”

In the 12th national polls, the Jatiya Party managed to win only 11 seats, though it had negotiated with the ruling party, Awami League, for 26 constituencies. All the 11 seats that they secured were among the negotiated ones.