BNP announces new programme for 30 Jan

The BNP called the programme protesting against commodity price hikes as well as to press home their previous demands for a fair election under a neutral government.

Leaders and activists from Dhaka and its suburbs started coming to the venue with processions at 12:30 pm. Following a brief rally, they brought out a black-flag procession around 3:30 pm.

On the occasion, another member of the party’s standing committee, Abdul Moyeen Khan, said they took to the streets to ring the final bell for the government, which is operating without the public mandate. It will be compelled to depart after being isolated from the people.