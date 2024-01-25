BNP: Top leadership blamed for its failure in movement

A large section of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is discussing mainly two issues after the failure of their one-point movement demanding the resignation of the government.

One is how right was the decision to boycott the polls or whether it is possible to change the regime through a mass movement. And the other is the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s ability as a leader and his image abroad.

Tarique Rahman’s image in the country and abroad is a highly discussed issue among the BNP leaders and activists. Many of the party feel that a significant quarter of the society has doubts over Tarique Rahman’s leadership. The neighbouring country doesn’t have a positive impression on Tarique Rahman. There are also questions regarding whether the West, including the USA, has a positive impression on him or not.

The BNP hasn’t split up despite different sorts of pressure from the government. However, the failure of the movement led to lack of trust among the BNP leaders. The party faced three types of situations following the incidents on 28 October. The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and thousands of party activists were imprisoned. A large portion of the central BNP and grassroots went into hiding. Only a few leaders and activists, including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, were active in the scene.

In this situation, the future of the BNP depends on how much the BNP can utilise the political opportunities in the coming days by overcoming the weaknesses within the party and handling the external risks, according to pro-BNP intellectuals, leaders of the simultaneous movement and political analysts.