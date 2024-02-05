What will BNP’s strategy be for the local government polls?

There are two areas in which the common people are eager about the union parishad elections. Firstly, they can ensure the development of their respective villages through the union parishads. The people can go to the union parishad and directly discuss these matters with the chairman and the members. Secondly, the union parishad had long been non-political. Winning and losing in the election depended on personal interactions and identity.

In 2015, the Awami League government decided that the local government elections should be contested under party symbols and amended the law accordingly. The party people would contest in the elections before too, but with individual symbols. As they weren't representing any party, the voters would vote for them as individuals, regardless of party affiliation. But then it came to the mind of the ruling party that since they were in power at the centre, they had to take control of the local governments too.

No matter what election takes place under a party government, those in power exert their influence and take the election to their side. And that happened in the case of local government elections too. In most places the ruling party people are in control of the local government. This has not benefitted the local people in any way. Quite to the contrary, it has been damaging in many instances. The one-party government system has spread from the centre right down to the village level.

After the 2014 election, the Awami League government suddenly decided that the party symbol would not be used in the local government elections. What was the reason behind this whim? In the national election this time we noted that the competition was between Awami League and Awami League, or "boat" versus "dummy" of "independent" candidate -- all of the same camp. So no matter who won in the election, Awami League could claim the winner was theirs.