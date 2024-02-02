Restore faith in polls before local elections

In looking into the reason behind the inflated costs, TIB came up with startling facts. They said, in the previous election, the officials on duty during the voting had been given a one-day allowance. In the 12th national election they were given a two-day allowance, the magistrates and officials of equivalent status were given five days' allowance and officers of the law enforcement 13 days allowance each. TIB could not get any explanation from the election commission as to why 54 per cent of the election budget was spent on law enforcement.

The people have lost faith in the election system. The defeated candidates of the ruling party term this as a farce. The commission can offer no explanation in response to the doubts regarding the unbelievable official voter turnout rates. Under such circumstances how can this very same commission take initiative to hold further elections? This is a vital question.

After the uncontested election held in 2014 under the Kazi Rakib commission, this question has arisen, but there had hardly been any discussion to this end. After all, the political polarisation with BNP and Jamaat on one side had been extreme. In 2018 after the 'night-time' voting of the election under the KM Nurul Huda commission, the issue of regaining faith in the election commission gained some attention. The ruling party in a one-sided move drew up the election commission act, in a plot to show that the problem had been addressed and resolved. But now that this law has proven to be worthless, CEC Awal says, "It will be necessary for the political leadership too, to search for an election system."

Without looking for any credible system of election, preparation is on for the local government elections. The election commission has started preparations in full swing for the Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporation elections and for over 500 upazila elections all over the country. There is no reason to believe that the expenditure on these elections will be any less than that of the 12th national polls. But what can happen in these elections? When the liking of the ruling party is the only key to success, then the people's views are not reflected whatsoever in these election preparations.

The media has reported that Awami League will not allocate the 'boat' symbol in the local government elections. Some have even welcomed this decision. Their simple reasoning is that if there is no provision for party nominations then Awami League may not go to such extremes over the local government polls. But does reality support such reasoning? A review of the hundreds of elections to various local government institutions over the last 10 years indicates that, with four or five exceptions, the ruling party has made sure the candidates of its choice are installed in office.