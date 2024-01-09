What about the voices of the absent voters?

In the 2014 election, due to the boycott by others, Awami League's victory was ensured uncontested in 153 seats even before the voting. On the day of the election, the BNP-led 18 party alliance called for a countrywide general strike. In a news report of Samakal on 6 January it was reported that there was widespread violence on the day and 22 persons lost their lives. The turnout in 146 seats was shown to be 40 per cent.

No one pointed fingers at the opposition this time for whatever violence that occurred on the day of the voting. BNP, Jamaat or the left-leaning parties did not resort to violence. All the violence that took place was part of Awami League's factional conflicts. There were deaths this time too and injuries too. But all this was the result of Awami League doing away with party discipline in order to portray the election as a competitive one.

There was no dearth of attempts to bring the voters to the polling centres too in order to give the election a semblance of inclusivity. It was heard that threats were being issued to halt various state allowances and benefits for those who did not go to vote. There were news reports of incentives arranged in various places to bring the voters to the centres. A correspondent of the foreign newspaper Financial Times wrote that when he went to a polling centre near a slum area in Dhaka, he saw a large crowd. The people told them they were waiting for the packets of biriyani as promised. There are videos and pictures of money being distributed in some areas too.