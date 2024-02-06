BNP plans no major programme for next few months

BNP has not yet made new plans for movement after the election as the party's policy-makers are not contemplating any major programmes for now, according to sources.

In particular, there will be no major programmes from this February until Eid-ul-Fitr in April. However, during this time, the party will remain active in the field on public issues, including the rising prices of daily commodities, public sufferings, and harassment.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2024 and equivalent exams are starting from 15 February. As per the exam schedule published by the education board, the exams will end on 12 March. The holy month of Ramadan will commence on that day or the next day (subject to the sighting of the moon). Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on any day between 10 and 12 April.