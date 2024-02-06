BNP plans no major programme for next few months
BNP has not yet made new plans for movement after the election as the party's policy-makers are not contemplating any major programmes for now, according to sources.
In particular, there will be no major programmes from this February until Eid-ul-Fitr in April. However, during this time, the party will remain active in the field on public issues, including the rising prices of daily commodities, public sufferings, and harassment.
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2024 and equivalent exams are starting from 15 February. As per the exam schedule published by the education board, the exams will end on 12 March. The holy month of Ramadan will commence on that day or the next day (subject to the sighting of the moon). Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on any day between 10 and 12 April.
According to reliable sources within BNP, the party has not planned any programmes for three months from February to April. During this period, they will primarily engage in addressing public affair issues, including the rising prices of daily essentials and incidents of civil harassment.
If any new incidents arise during this time, the party will promptly call for immediate programmes. There may be some issue-based programmes at intervals, but these will not be major ones.
Meanwhile, the Cumilla and Mymensingh City Corporation elections are scheduled to be held in March. Upazila Parishad elections will commence after Eid, to be conducted in several phases. Before that, BNP must decide whether they will participate in the local government elections including upazila parishad or not.
High-level BNP leaders have expressed the opinion that the party should focus on the upcoming upazila elections. Consequently, if no major developments occur during this period, there is little likelihood of BNP launching a strong movement for an extended duration.
With the SSC examinations next week, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr and then the upazila parishad elections, the prospects of initiating a field movement appear slim. This insight was gathered from discussions with several responsible leaders of the party.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the party's standing committee, conveyed to Prothom Alo, "There is no reason for BNP leaders and workers to feel morally weakness. Currently, including the Secretary-General (Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir), many of our leaders and workers are in jail, and millions of leaders and workers are fugitives. They are not receiving justice anywhere. Now our goal is to secure their release."
'Commodity prices skyrocketing'
In a press conference held on Monday at the central office of BNP in Naya Paltan of the capital, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi expressed concerns about the escalating prices of essentials, which are vital for the survival of the poor.
He highlighted that due to looting and mismanagement, the prices of every essential product are increasing at a meteoric pace, making it difficult for common people to afford items like fish, meat, and eggs. Rizvi emphasised that many ordinary citizens are starving and facing hunger as many of them cannot even afford three meals a day.
Furthermore, Rizvi alleged that following the election, members of the law enforcement forces, operating under the auspices of the Awami League government, are conducting house-to-house raids to apprehend opposition leaders and activists.