Let’s unite to end political vengeance, open a new chapter in history: Tarique
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman Sunday called for forging national unity to end political vengeance and open a new chapter in history, where no one’s life or family will be destroyed due to political differences.
“Let us unite to end political vengeance and open a new chapter in history, where no one’s life or family will be destroyed because of political differences,” he said in a post on his verified X handle as well as Facebook account.
He said the beauty of truth is that it inevitably triumphs over propaganda and conspiracy, giving people faith that eventually, justice and fairness prevail.
Tarique Rahman expressed his pledge to uphold the spirit of democracy that thrives on diversity of faiths, beliefs, and ideologies, empowering the people of Bangladesh to define their own fate through electoral participation.
“In that journey, we aspire to establish the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression, safeguarding the rights and liberties of every citizen and building an inclusive, tolerant, and rules-based society,” he said.
Tarique Rahman’s social media posts came hours after the High Court (HC) today acquitted all persons, including him, who were convicted by the lower court in two cases - one on murder and other on explosives substances - filed over the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue on 21 August 2004.
A High Court division bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Syed Enayet Hossain gave the verdict, scrapping the lower court judgment in the two cases.
BNP has expressed satisfaction over the High Court verdict.