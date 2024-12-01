Let’s unite to end political vengeance, open a new chapter in history: Tarique

He said the beauty of truth is that it inevitably triumphs over propaganda and conspiracy, giving people faith that eventually, justice and fairness prevail.

Tarique Rahman expressed his pledge to uphold the spirit of democracy that thrives on diversity of faiths, beliefs, and ideologies, empowering the people of Bangladesh to define their own fate through electoral participation.

“In that journey, we aspire to establish the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression, safeguarding the rights and liberties of every citizen and building an inclusive, tolerant, and rules-based society,” he said.