BCL announces extended committee

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), students’ wing of ruling Awami League, has announced its 68-member extended committee with 25 vice presidents and a joint secretary, reports BSS.
The largest students’ body of the country issued a press release in this regard this evening, signed by its president Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.
The extended committee was formed with 25 vice presidents, one joint secretary, one office secretary, 6 secretaries for different posts, 24 deputy secretaries, 9 assistant secretaries and two members.
The vice presidents are : M Saifuddin Babu, Sagor Hossen Sohag, Rayhan Kawser, Rakib Hossen, Rana Hamid, Ananda Saha Partho, Sheikh Sagor Ahmed, Shuvra Deb Halder, Debashis Sikder Shiddartho, Arif Ibne Ali, Arif Hossen Rifat, Jesmin Shanta, Tilottoma Shikder, Shahrier Siddique Shishim, Farida Parvin, Utpal Biswas, Md Omar Faruque, Mizanur Rahman Pikul, Mirad Haider Tipu, Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury Sajib, Rakibul Hasan Nobel, Khadijatul Kubra, Md Mohinuddin, Rakibul Islam Oitijja and Jesmin Ara Ruma.
Besides, Abdur Jabbar Raj was made joint secretary while Indronil Deb Sharma Rony as office secretary.
Earlier, in May, 2019, BCL announced its 301-member full-fledged committee one year after its last council, led by former BCL president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani.
On 11-12 May in 2018, the ruling party’s student’s wing held its last council and Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani became president and general secretary on 31 July.
On September 14, 2019, Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya were made acting president and general secretary of the student front after removal of Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from their respective posts.
Later, on 4 January, 2020, Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina declared Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya as president and general secretary respectively of BCL at Suhrawardy Udyan marking the 72nd founding anniversary of BCL.