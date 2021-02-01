BCL announces extended committee

On 11-12 May in 2018, the ruling party’s student’s wing held its last council and Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani became president and general secretary on 31 July.

On September 14, 2019, Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya were made acting president and general secretary of the student front after removal of Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani from their respective posts.

Later, on 4 January, 2020, Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina declared Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya as president and general secretary respectively of BCL at Suhrawardy Udyan marking the 72nd founding anniversary of BCL.