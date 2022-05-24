BCL, JCD clash injures at least 35

At least 35 people were injured in sporadic clashes between activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in the Central Shaheed Minar area in Dhaka on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“So far, some 35 people have received first aid for injuries from the first clash at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) but none has been admitted as yet,” said Bacchu Mia, inspector in-charge of DMCH police outpost.