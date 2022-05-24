BCL, JCD clash injures at least 35

According to witnesses, the JCD members were going towards Dhaka University (DU) at around 9.30am. At that time, some BCL activists attacked them near the Shaheed Minar area, resulting in a chase, a counter-chase and throwing of brick chips between the two student wings of ruling Awami League and de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, before they dispersed near the campus.
Aman Ullah Aman, member secretary of DU unit of JCD, said they were on their way to the university’s Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) for holding a pre-scheduled press briefing to give a statement clarifying the comment of JCD general secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel which was perceived as “derogatory”.
“As we reached near Shaheed Minar from the emergency gate of DMCH, some BCL members attacked us with sharp weapons, hockey sticks and iron rods,” he added.
Aman further said some 40 JCD activists, including senior co-president Rashed Iqbal Khan, organisational secretary Abu Mohammad Yahia, joint-convener of DU unit Ezazul Kabir Jewel, joint general secretary of DU unit Sajib Majumder, and convening member Mansura Alam, sustained injuries.
Two hours later, the two student groups again locked into a clash near the Doyel Chattar area inside the campus, in which some more activists sustained minor injuries. The JCD activists were forced to leave the area at around 12:00pm after they faced stiff resistance from BCL activists.
Meanwhile, Saddam Hossain, general secretary of DU’s BCL unit, described the incident as a clash between members of the two rival student groups and slammed JCD general secretary’s “deregulatory” remarks on the Prime Minister.