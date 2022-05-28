BCL takes position on DU campus despite JCD’s absence

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists took position at different points of the Dhaka University campus to thwart the entry of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men on Saturday.

The ruling party student wing BCL’s activists were seen patrolling at Madhur Canteen, Teachers’ Students Center, Curzon Hall and Central Shaheed Minar areas in the morning. The BCL men were prepared with cricket stumps, poles and sticks to prevent the JCD men from entering the campus. They were also seen patrolling the campus area on motorbikes.

The JCD, however, said they did not have any plan to enter the campus premises today.