BCL takes position on DU campus despite JCD’s absence

Dhaka University
BCL men took position on Dhaka University campus on Saturday
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists took position at different points of the Dhaka University campus to thwart the entry of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) men on Saturday.

The ruling party student wing BCL’s activists were seen patrolling at Madhur Canteen, Teachers’ Students Center, Curzon Hall and Central Shaheed Minar areas in the morning. The BCL men were prepared with cricket stumps, poles and sticks to prevent the JCD men from entering the campus. They were also seen patrolling the campus area on motorbikes.

The JCD, however, said they did not have any plan to enter the campus premises today.

BCL men swooped down on some JCD leaders-activists on Sunday evening centering the BNP student wing’s secretary general Saif Mahmud’s remark on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. JCD then called a press conference at Dhaka University Journalists Association at 10:30am on Tuesday.

The ruling party men attacked JCD leaders and activists in front of Central Shaheed Minar while they were on the way to the press conference venue. Later, chases and counter chases took place at Doyel Chattar and Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah Hall areas.

The clashes also broke out on Thursday again at Supreme Court area on Thursday. Protesting the latest attack, JCD called a protest programme in all district and city units. The BCL men took position on campus anticipating the JCD might enter campus today as part of the protest programme.

The JCD convener of DU unit Akhter Hossain, however, told Prothom Alo that they did not have any programme on DU campus today as protest programmes are being held in district and city units.

