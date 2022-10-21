48 hrs launch strike begins on day before BNP rally

The operation of launches between Khulna and Dacope, Koyra and Satkhira stopped because of the strike.
Delwar Hossain also said the strike has been called to meet the 10-point demand including raising the wages of launch workers, dredging the river from Bhairab to Nawapara, and issuing landing passes to India-bound vessels.
Five launches operate on the route between Khulna and Dacope, Koyra and Satkhira every day. But no passenger launch left Khulna from Thursday evening. However, the cargo launch and other water vessels have been operating, he added.
De facto opposition BNP is scheduled to hold a rally on the Sonali Bank Chattor in Khulna on Saturday.
Following the announcement of the rally, District Bus, Minibus, Coach and Microbus Owners’ Association has begun a two-day (Friday-Saturday) strike on demand of stopping operation of all types of illegal battery and oil-run vehicles.
BNP, however, said the strike has been enforced to spoil the gathering of mass people in their rally.
Responding to a question on enforcing a launch strike before the rally of BNP, Delwar Hossain said they gave ultimatum to the owners and shipping authorities to meet the demands. They have begun the 48 hours’ strike as the demands are not met within the stipulated time. The strike has no relation with the rally of BNP, he added.
Commuters have been facing tough situation because of the strike of public transport and water vessels. Many people were seen returning from BIWTA ghat in Khulna at around 11:30am Friday finding the five launches anchored there.
Anup Mandal, who was to take an exam for a job at the social welfare department, told Prothom Alo that he came to Khulna from Koyra at night. He wanted to return home to Koyra as he spent the night at a relative’s home, “but I found the launches on strike.”