48 hrs launch strike begins on day before BNP rally

The operation of launches between Khulna and Dacope, Koyra and Satkhira stopped because of the strike.

Delwar Hossain also said the strike has been called to meet the 10-point demand including raising the wages of launch workers, dredging the river from Bhairab to Nawapara, and issuing landing passes to India-bound vessels.

Five launches operate on the route between Khulna and Dacope, Koyra and Satkhira every day. But no passenger launch left Khulna from Thursday evening. However, the cargo launch and other water vessels have been operating, he added.

De facto opposition BNP is scheduled to hold a rally on the Sonali Bank Chattor in Khulna on Saturday.