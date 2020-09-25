BNP alleges AL obstructing their candidates in by-polls

Rizvi alleged that some pro-ruling party 'perverted people of the cultural arena' are making evil efforts to belittle BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by distorting history.

"A man, Mannan Hira, wrote a so-called drama Indemnity by distorting history, and he has been staging it all over the country under the banner of Joy Bangla for the last one year to get the good attention of Awami League," he said.

The BNP leader said they came to know that a private TV channel owned by a ruling party MP is going to air the drama on Saturday night. "We would like to warn: Don't be the mass enemy by making an effort to air the drama of information terrorism with distorted history. People will keep in their minds the writer, director, actors and other crew of this play."

He said people have got angry and shocked by "false propaganda" and attempts to assassinate the character of a Liberation War hero and sector commander Ziaur Rahman. "Insulting a heroic freedom fighter means defaming all the freedom fighters of the battlefield."