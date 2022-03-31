BNP busy controlling diverse moves of its leaders

The rally was held in front of the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon, calling for a control on spiralling prices, a reinstatement of democracy, and release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Organiser Shawkat Mahmud, at the event, called for the fall of the government.
He said, if the politicians fail to topple the government, the professionals will take the responsibility of a mass uprising. He called upon the leaders and activists to be prepared and that he would soon announce the next course of action.
BNP leaders have said that the party was not involved in the Sunday rally and it had been organised without the knowledge of the party's policymakers. This had created suspicion within the top leadership. BNP senior leaders feel that there has long been a move to break the party and create mistrust and divisions among the nationalist forces. These quarters have become active again with the parliamentary elections ahead. And they were being backed by quarters working in favour of the government. That is why phone calls were made from a top level in BNP to leaders who may have attended the event.
Many leaders of BNP were unwilling to comment on the matter. The party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo that BNP had nothing to do with the programme.
BNP policymakers have said that for long there had been efforts to sidestep the mainstream leaders and to create a rift within the party and its alliance. Attempts were being made to draw in leaders who were disgruntled or frustrated for various reasons. They were being offered various incentives. At least 40 such leaders have been contacted at various times at home and abroad. These activities started in 2019. Even last month such a meeting was reportedly held outside of the country.
BNP leaders feel a particular quarter is actively attempting to create a disruption with the 2023 elections ahead or before that. The matter is being discussed within BNP. Certain elements within BNP were initially eager to join in these moves, hoping for a fall of government, but later moved away when they smelt a rat.
However, top leadership in BNP have information that many within the party have joined in various initiatives, having been given assurance that there can be a change in the power dynamics, with BNP out of the scene. The senior BNP leaders feel this sudden public gathering with the call to topple the government is a part of these moves.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "BNP is attempting to mobilise a greater unity on the streets. We feel such a sudden programme calling for the fall of the government will only serve to thwart the unity process."
Similar large public gatherings had been organised once in 2019 and once in 2020 by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal and the Peshajibi Parishad. At the rally held on 5 December 2019 in front of the High Court, a call was made for the release of Khaleda Zia. The next year on 13 December a demonstration was held in front of the National Press Club calling for the fall of the government. These two events were attended by BNP vice chairmen Hafizuddin Ahmed, Abdullah Al Noman and Shawkat Mahmud, president of the Muktijoddha Dal, Ishtiaque Aziz, and leaders of various levels. In both the programmes, roads were suddenly blocked and thousands of people began demonstrating.
The organisers had given the leaders and activists the idea that thousands and thousands of people would come from all over to join the agitation and this would lead to a change in power. Later Hafizuddin Ahmed and Shawkat Mahmud were issued 'show cause' notices by the party.
Hafizuddin Ahmed, Abdullah Al Noman and Ishtiaque Aziz, however, were not at Sunday's rally. No important leaders of BNP were present. But the presence of Lt. Gen. Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy (retd) drew attention.
Active at the rally was former Jubo Dal president Albert D'Costa. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "No matter who calls for the government to be toppled, I support it. The left parties are observing hartal (general strike) for the high prices of essentials, what are we doing? What is the answer to this? I feel that those who are spreading false ideas about such programmes are actually serving Awami League's purpose."
Former organising secretary of Chhatra Dal, Ishaq Sarker, played an important role in gathering people for the rally. He told Prothom Alo, "I met Shawkat Mahmud in court recently and he invited me to join the rally. He said it would be a big rally. I always join any anti-government programme."
He further said, "I do not know the actual motive of the organisers. I am in the dark about this. I did not see anything detrimental at the rally."
The main initiator of Sunday's programme Shawkat Mahmud is senior vice chairman of BNP. He is also the acting convener of BNP's front for professionals, Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad. However, member secretary of Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, AZM Zahid Hossain, and other important leaders of the organisation were absent at the event. Shawkat Mahmud had called several of the leaders to join the rally, but none of them turned up.
Shawkat Mahmud, however, told Prothom Alo, "The professionals want to act like a spark for a mass uprising, the final movement will be under BNP's leadership. There is no question of any apprehensions in this regard."
When asked why then were there suspicions within BNP over their activities, he replied, "There may be suspicions about us among some quarters and that may be instigated by envy. Again, some may feel we should proceed towards the election instead of taking up a movement. I am opposed to such a stance."
In the meantime, there have been talks of a 'national government' among the anti-government political circles. Members of the alliance and like-minded parties, along with a section of BNP leaders, are eager about this. Under the circumstances, BNP leaders have said due to strategic reasons, after elections under a non-partisan government, a national government will be formed with the inclusion of all.
Speaking to the media in this regard on Wednesday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We want elections under a neutral government. After elections under that neutral government, we want to form a government along with all those who were part of the movement."