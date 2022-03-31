BNP busy controlling diverse moves of its leaders

The rally was held in front of the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon, calling for a control on spiralling prices, a reinstatement of democracy, and release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Organiser Shawkat Mahmud, at the event, called for the fall of the government.

He said, if the politicians fail to topple the government, the professionals will take the responsibility of a mass uprising. He called upon the leaders and activists to be prepared and that he would soon announce the next course of action.

BNP leaders have said that the party was not involved in the Sunday rally and it had been organised without the knowledge of the party's policymakers. This had created suspicion within the top leadership. BNP senior leaders feel that there has long been a move to break the party and create mistrust and divisions among the nationalist forces. These quarters have become active again with the parliamentary elections ahead. And they were being backed by quarters working in favour of the government. That is why phone calls were made from a top level in BNP to leaders who may have attended the event.

Many leaders of BNP were unwilling to comment on the matter. The party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo that BNP had nothing to do with the programme.