BNP castigates govt for not supporting poor labourers

He said the government did not pay heed to BNP’s proposal on government support for the affected workers with a one-time incentive of at least Tk 15,000 each for three months.



Jatityatabadi Sramik Dal, the workers' wing of BNP, arranged the virtual programme marking its 42nd founding anniversary and historic May Day.



Fakhrul criticised the government for extending the lockdown without taking any step to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.

The BNP leader also slammed the government as it has been arresting leaders and activists of different Islamic and student organisations taking advantage of the lockdown.