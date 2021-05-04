BNP castigates govt for not supporting poor labourers

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the government has not yet made any specific allocation for the low-paid day labourers although they have been the worst victims of the pandemic, reports UNB.
Speaking at a virtual discussion, he also alleged that pro-ruling party people are mainly taking benefits of the stimulus packages announced by the government for the pandemic victims.
"We've repeatedly said the government should help those who used to live from hand to mouth, particularly in the informal and SME sectors. Our poor brothers and sisters have been suffering most since the outbreak of the pandemic. There's no specific allocation for them," Fakhrul said.
He said the government did not pay heed to BNP’s proposal on government support for the affected workers with a one-time incentive of at least Tk 15,000 each for three months.
Jatityatabadi Sramik Dal, the workers' wing of BNP, arranged the virtual programme marking its 42nd founding anniversary and historic May Day.
Fakhrul criticised the government for extending the lockdown without taking any step to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.
The BNP leader also slammed the government as it has been arresting leaders and activists of different Islamic and student organisations taking advantage of the lockdown.
Khaleda's condition
About the health condition of their party chairperson Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said she was moved to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital on Monday due to the breathing difficulties.
"She's is still in the CCU, and she's being given oxygen. Her condition is now stable," he said.
Fakhrul said physicians are hopeful that Khaleda will recover soon. He urged all to pray for her speedy recovery.