BNP confuses nation by celebrating Khaleda’s fake birthday: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on wednesday said BNP is making the nation confused by celebrating the fake birthday of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on 15 August, the national mourning day.
He made the remark while speaking at a press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the celebration of Begum Zia’s fake birthday on the mourning day (15 August) proves that BNP’s politic is full of hatred and revenge.
He said it is a question that what kind of humanity is shown by those who celebrate fake birthday by dong mockery of the 15 August carnage.
The BNP leaders made the whole nation confused by celebrating the fake birthday of Begum Zia on 15 August in 1991, the AL general secretary added.
“We are yet to get the answer of the question who advised Begum Zia to celebrate her birthday cutting a cake on the day when Father of the Nation was killed,” he said.
About Khaleda’s treatment, Quader said since prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is a generous leader, she paved a way for convicted Begum Zia to get out of jail so that the BNP leader can receive treatment freely.
Commenting on the remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said prime minister Sheikh Hasina freed Begum Zia on humanitarian ground, not for the movement of BNP.