BNP confuses nation by celebrating Khaleda’s fake birthday: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on wednesday said BNP is making the nation confused by celebrating the fake birthday of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on 15 August, the national mourning day.

He made the remark while speaking at a press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the celebration of Begum Zia’s fake birthday on the mourning day (15 August) proves that BNP’s politic is full of hatred and revenge.

He said it is a question that what kind of humanity is shown by those who celebrate fake birthday by dong mockery of the 15 August carnage.

The BNP leaders made the whole nation confused by celebrating the fake birthday of Begum Zia on 15 August in 1991, the AL general secretary added.