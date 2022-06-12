BNP demands Khaleda Zia’s proper treatment

According to eyewitnesses, leaders and activists of the BNP started coming in front of the National Press Club with processions since 9.00am. By 10.00am, the road in front of the National Press Club was completely occupied by the activists and leaders of BNP. As a result, vehicle movement on one side of the road was disrupted. The regular commuters of the road are taking alternative roads.

At around 10.45, the BNP leaders were seen addressing the demonstration from the makeshift stage. Leaders and activists of different units of BNP in Dhaka were still coming to the place of demonstration.

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and other associate bodies of the party are also taking part in the demonstration organised by Dhaka north and south city BNP.