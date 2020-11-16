'BNP doesn't participate polls when it should do'

Questioning the justification of BNP’s participation in the recent elections and by-elections, party senior leader retired major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Monday said the fall of the current government will have to be ensured through a street movement, not by voting, reports UNB.

"As long as this government exists, ordinary citizens won’t be able to go to voting booths and get any chance to bring a change by voting. So, a mass-upsurge is the only way to do that,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, the BNP leader said, "I can say if only two lakh people take to the streets and stay there for two days then they (AL govt) will be forced to flee quitting power. Let's regain that courage and take to the streets in the coming days to oust this government.”