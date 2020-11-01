BNP forms committee to celebrate golden jubilee of independence

He said the meeting asked the convener of the committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, to take necessary steps for working out various programmes and implement those to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence with due respect.



Fakhrul said their party standing committee also decided to observe the "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" on 7 November with due respect, marking the 'civil-military uprising' in 1975.



He said their meeting condemned attacks on election campaigns of BNP candidates by 'Awami League cadres' in the by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1.



The BNP leader also criticised the election commission and the local administration for playing a silent role and not taking action against those violating the election code of conduct by obstructing the opposition candidates and their supporters from carrying out electioneering.









