BNP forms committee to celebrate golden jubilee of independence

BNP has formed a 115-member committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021 in a befitting manner, reports UNB.
Party standing committee approved the committee, headed by its member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, on Saturday night.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday.
He said the meeting asked the convener of the committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, to take necessary steps for working out various programmes and implement those to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence with due respect.
Fakhrul said their party standing committee also decided to observe the "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" on 7 November with due respect, marking the 'civil-military uprising' in 1975.
He said their meeting condemned attacks on election campaigns of BNP candidates by 'Awami League cadres' in the by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1.
The BNP leader also criticised the election commission and the local administration for playing a silent role and not taking action against those violating the election code of conduct by obstructing the opposition candidates and their supporters from carrying out electioneering.
He urged the election commission to take steps for creating an atmosphere conducive to holding fair and credible by-polls in the two seats.
Apart from Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present at the meeting.