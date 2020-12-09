BNP is trying to use religion to assume state power: Quader

Awmai League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is trying to use religion to assume power, reports BSS.

“Being blind for power, BNP tried to use religion to gain political interest in the past and still it is doing the same,” he told an online conference on contemporary affairs from his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP is now patronising religious extremism but, for sure, one day the party will be hit hard by it.

He said it was learnt from media that BNP was unwilling to speak about sculpture issue.

“When the fundamental forces throw any challenge about the country’s liberation war and its spirit, tradition and culture, BNP does not want to speak about it publicly,” the AL general secretary said.