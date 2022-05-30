'BNP leaders' falsehood over mega project raises questions about their mental health'

Recently, he said, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made comments on the number of metro rail stations.
The BNP leaders, who are skilled in looting and plundering public money, find only the smell of money without considering the welfare of the people, he added.
The road transport and bridges minister said the government of Sheikh Hasina always undertakes projects considering the public interest and cost- effectiveness.
Considering the international context and taking the advice of consultants, surveys and public interest into the account, the locations of the metro rail stations have been determined, he said.
Jealous BNP leaders are making misleading statements without having enough knowledge about these projects, he said.
Replying to a statement of Fakhrul, Quader said bringing the laundered money back to the country is a good initiative.
Asking a question to the BNP secretary-general, the AL general secretary said why Fakhrul gets irritated when he hears about the laundered money is going to be brought back to the country.
"Why you (Fakhrul) are so afraid? After hearing your statement, questions have arisen in the minds of the people. But are you afraid of returning your laundered money?" he questioned.
Quader said as the Awami League is in power, the BNP is being deprived of looting public money and prosperities. "That's why Mirza Fakhrul is upset."
"The BNP leaders are upset for various reasons...because Padma Bridge is going to be inaugurated. Metro rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli tunnel are being constructed and that's why they are upset," the minister said.