'BNP leaders' falsehood over mega project raises questions about their mental health'

The BNP leaders' mega falsehood about the country's mega projects has raised questions about their mental health, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"As the BNP leaders, who did not dream of implementing any mega project in the country during their reign, make mega falsehood about megaprojects, the question of their mental health has arisen in the people's minds," he told a press conference at his official residence in the capital on Monday.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said the country's people have realised that the jealous BNP does not hesitate to cause harm to it aiming to halt the country's development.