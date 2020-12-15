BNP looks for undemocratic ways in the name of establishing democracy: Quader

The minister said BNP’s negative and blind of politics has already isolated the party from the people.

He said those who initiated anti-country politics in the country through the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are still hatching conspiracies.

The AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to remain alert to face all sorts of conspiracies of BNP.

Mentioning that politics of development and progress is going on in the country under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said the prime minister is making her all-out strides to build a non-communal and prosperous Bangladesh.

But, a party is patronising the extreme communal forces to carry out their evil acts to halt the country’s indomitable progress, he added.

The minister said those who did not want an independent and sovereign Bangladesh in 1971 cannot accept the country’s progress now.

Paying tributes to memories of ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Quader said the biggest achievement and success in a politician’s life is to attain people’s love and Mohiuddin Chowdhury got true love of the people throughout his entire life.

Quader said Mohiuddin Chowdhury is an iconic politician of the port city of Chattogram.