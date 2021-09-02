BNP men clash with police in Chattogram, 7 detained

When leaders and activists from different areas of the city were going to join the progamme police attacked them and detained 10 leaders and activists, he said.

However, Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said they detained seven people from Kazir Dewri area.

North Pahartali BNP general secretary Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, Akbarshah thana BNP member Mohammad Hanif and Md Anwar, BNP leader Mohammad Yusuf were among the detainees.