BNP now tries to heat up political arena by shouting: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Wednesday said after failing in hatching anti-state plots at the international level, the BNP leaders are now trying to heat up the country's political arena by shouting.

He made the remark at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here this morning, reports BSS.

Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders continue ill-efforts to mislead the people through their constant falsehood and propaganda.