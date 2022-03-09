BNP now tries to heat up political arena by shouting: Quader

The time of the BNP is ending as the party is a sponsor of the killers of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders, the anti-liberation forces, war criminals, militancy, terrorism and the politics of arson, he said.
Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that 'the time of the government has come to an end', the AL general secretary said the time of BNP, not the government, is nearing the end.
"Did BNP lead in any achievement of this country? What is the BNP's contribution in the country's economic development and improvement of the fortune of its people? In fact, they (BNP) have no achievement," he said.
He said the BNP does politics in the interest of a vested quarter.
Quader reminded the BNP leaders that people have not forgotten the dominance of Hawa Bhaban and Khoyab Bhaban, saying Bangladesh became world champion in graft five times in a row during the BNP regime.
Replying to another statement of Fakhrul, he said the BNP secretary general is talking perplexedly.
All the achievements of the country took place under the leadership of the Awami League, he added.
The road transport minister said during the tenure of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, a huge progress has been achieved in all the sectors, including education, health, agriculture, communication, science and information technology, sports, railways, fisheries and livestock and shipping.