BNP organises protest rally at Press Club

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been holding a rally protesting against the decision to revoke the gallantry title the state conferred on the party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman and also against the prison sentences of the party’s acting vice-chairman Tarique Rahman and other leaders.

De facto opposition party BNP on Thursday organised the rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka as Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), the national platform of the Freedom Fighters, decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttam’ awarded to Ziaur Rahman in its 72nd meeting on Tuesday. Bir Uttam is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.