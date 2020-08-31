BNP picks Habibur Rahman for Pabna-4 by-polls

BNP on Monday chose Habibur Rahman Habib, a member of the party chairperson’s advisory council, as its candidate to contest the Pabna-4 by-election, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement after the party nomination board took virtual interviews of two nomination seekers from its chairperson’s Gulshan office.

“Our nomination board or party standing committee nominated Habibur Rahman Habib as our candidate for Pabna-4 by-election,” he said.