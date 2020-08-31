BNP picks Habibur Rahman for Pabna-4 by-polls

BNP on Monday chose Habibur Rahman Habib, a member of the party chairperson’s advisory council, as its candidate to contest the Pabna-4 by-election, reports UNB.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement after the party nomination board took virtual interviews of two nomination seekers from its chairperson’s Gulshan office.
“Our nomination board or party standing committee nominated Habibur Rahman Habib as our candidate for Pabna-4 by-election,” he said.
Habib, also the Pabna district unit convener, contested the 11th parliamentary election with BNP’s ticket and was defeated by ruling party contestant Shamsur Rahman Sherif.
On Sunday, Habibur Rahman Habib and Sramik Dal leader Ahsan Habib bought the party’s nomination papers to contest the by-polls with the party’s election symbol ‘sheaf of paddy’.
The by-polls to Pabna-4 seat are scheduled to be held on September 26.
As per the schedule, the last date for submitting the nomination papers is 2 September, the date for scrutinising nomination papers is 3 September and the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is 8 September.
The Pabna-4 seat fell vacant following the death of ruling party MP Shamsur Rahman Sherif on 2 April, but the election commission could not arrange the by-polls as per the constitutional binding of within 180 days due to coronavirus outbreak.