BNP spent more than its income in 2019: Financial statement

According to the report, BNP earned Tk 87,52,710 and spent Tk 2,66,86,137 in 2019.

In 2018, the party had showed Tk 3,73,29,143 as expenditure against its income of Tk 9,86,56,380. It had a fund of Tk 6,13,27,237 in reserve.

Talking to newsmen, Rizvi said the major sources of their party’s income are subscriptions by party members, donations and nomination paper sale.

He said the salaries and festival bonus of employees at their office, political programmes, printing of posters, and distribution of relief materials and financial assistance to repressed party leaders and activists were the main expenditures.