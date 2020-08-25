BNP spent more than its income in 2019: Financial statement

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday submitted its annual financial statement to the election commission (EC) for 2019, showing that the party had spent Tk 18 million more than its income, reports news agency UNB.
A BNP delegation, led by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, handed over the financial report to EC senior secretary Md Alamgir Kabir at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city.
According to the report, BNP earned Tk 87,52,710 and spent Tk 2,66,86,137 in 2019
The other members of the BNP delegation are -- party assistant office secretary Munir Hossain and executive committee member Mahbubul Islam.
In 2018, the party had showed Tk 3,73,29,143 as expenditure against its income of Tk 9,86,56,380. It had a fund of Tk 6,13,27,237 in reserve.
Talking to newsmen, Rizvi said the major sources of their party’s income are subscriptions by party members, donations and nomination paper sale.
He said the salaries and festival bonus of employees at their office, political programmes, printing of posters, and distribution of relief materials and financial assistance to repressed party leaders and activists were the main expenditures.
As per the law, each registered political party is obliged to submit its financial statement of the previous calendar year by each 31 July. But the EC has extended the time till 31 August due to Eid-ul-Azha vacation at the end of last month.