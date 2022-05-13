BNP to announce movement outline anytime: Gayeshwar

BNP will soon announce the outline of a united movement for the ‘restoration’ of democracy, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has said.

"BNP will unite all through a statement centring on this idea (national unity) and move forward", he said at a discussion in the city on Friday.

"I think that efforts are going on. We’ll present it before the nation at any time,” he said.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy also said the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman will come up with a call for waging a united movement soon in absence of Khaleda Zia. “He (Tarique) will present the outline of the future movement. We’ve almost completed the preparations in this regard."