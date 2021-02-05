BNP to hold rallies in six cities demanding fair polls

The BNP on Friday accused the government of rigging votes in the city corporations’ polls and announced to hold public rallies in six cities, demanding fair and credible polls.

BNP's defeated mayoral candidates in different cities came up with the announcement at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club, reports UNB.

“We want to let the people inform about their voting rights through our rallies,” said BNP joint secretary general Mujibur Rahman Sarwar.

According to the press conference, first rally will be held in Chattogram on 13 February while the second one will be in Barishal on 18 February, the third rally in Khulna will hold on 27 February, the fourth rally in Rajshahi on 1 March, the fifth rally in Dhaka north city on 3 March and the last one in Dhaka south city will hold on 4 March.