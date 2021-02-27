BNP to invite PM Hasina to join its Golden Jubilee inauguration prog

BNP is going to invite prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League senior leaders to join its inaugural function of the month-long programmes to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, reports UNB.
"We'll surely invite the Awami League president and other leaders to our inaugural function. We'll send the invitation cards today (Saturday)," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists at a city hotel arranged by the party's media committee on the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of independence.
The inaugural session of BNP's Golden Jubilee programmes will be held at Lakeshore Hotel in the city on 1 March.
"We're going to celebrate the Golden Jubilee. Independence is not the property of any particular person, quarter and party as it belongs to millions of people of this country. It's also the reality that independence is our dream, vision and mission to build a democratic country," Fakhrul said.
He said their party wants to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence with much enthusiasm and gaiety as the nation achieved it through a war, not with anyone's mercy.
The BNP leader said there is no relation between the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee and 'unelected' government. "It matters little who says and does what, and we'll surely celebrate the 50 years of our independence."
Through the different programmes of the golden jubilee, Fakhrul said they will send out a message that Bangladesh was liberated to build a democratic state, not to make it a property of any person, family and party.
On Wednesday last, BNP announced a 19-day programme, including a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, for the month of March to celebrate the golden jubilee.
As part of the programmes, the party has a plan to hold a grand rally on 30 March at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.