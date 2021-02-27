BNP to invite PM Hasina to join its Golden Jubilee inauguration prog

Through the different programmes of the golden jubilee, Fakhrul said they will send out a message that Bangladesh was liberated to build a democratic state, not to make it a property of any person, family and party.

On Wednesday last, BNP announced a 19-day programme, including a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, for the month of March to celebrate the golden jubilee.

As part of the programmes, the party has a plan to hold a grand rally on 30 March at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

