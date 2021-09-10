BNP turns into 'national pessimistic party': Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader Friday said BNP has now emerged as 'national pessimistic political party' before the people, reports BSS.

"Sometimes BNP is known as 'Bangladesh complaint party', sometimes as 'terrorist party' to the people and now BNP has turned into 'national pessimistic party", he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence in Dhaka.